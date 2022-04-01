Alain Delon asks to undergo assisted suicide and writes a heartbreaking farewell message

By Fergal MacErlean • 01 April 2022 • 14:48

Alain Delon Image: Twitter, @CapitanaPopeya

Legendary French actor Alain Delon once considered “the most beautiful man in the world” has asked to undergo assisted suicide.

Anthony Delon, son of the 86-year-old French actor, told RTL that his father had asked him for help to undergo assisted suicide, Marca reported on Thursday, March 31.

Alain Delon, who has French and Swiss citizenship, lives in Switzerland where assisted suicide has been allowed, under certain conditons, since 1942.

In a heartbreaking farewell statement the actor wrote: “I would like to thank all those who have accompanied me over the years and have given me great support, I hope that future actors can find in me an example not only in the workplace, but in everyday life, between victories and defeats. Thank you, Alain Delon.”

In 2019 the Spirits of the Dead star suffered a stroke and was treated in a hospital in Switzerland.

Two years later, in an interview, he said: “Euthanasia is the most logical and natural thing to do.

“From a certain age and time, we have the right to depart peacefully from this world without the support of a hospital or life support devices.”

His ex-wife actress Nathalie Delon died at the age of seventy-nine in January 2021.

Known as one of Europe’s most prominent actors and screen sex symbols from the 1960s and 1970s, Delon achieved critical acclaim for roles in films such as Purple Noon (1960), Rocco and His Brothers (1960), L’Eclisse (1962), The Leopard (1963), Le Samouraï (1967), La Piscine (1969), and Monsieur Klein (1976).

