April Fool’s Day: Origins and traditions

By Tamsin Brown • 01 April 2022 • 10:37

Robert Couse-Baker from Sacramento, California, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

April Fool’s Day is celebrated every year on April 1 in many countries, including the UK, Poland, Sweden, Italy, France and Germany.

April 1 is traditionally dedicated to pranks and practical jokes every year in many countries around the world. There is a long-standing tradition of pranks played by newspapers and radio stations, which usually publish at least one fake news story. In 1957, for example, the BBC broadcast a film showing Swiss farmers picking a spaghetti harvest, which fooled many viewers.

There are several theories regarding the origin of April Fool’s Day, but one of the most popular ones is related to King Charles IX of France and the Gregorian calendar. Until 1582, the New Year was celebrated from March 25 to April 1, but the monarch decided to change this and switch to the Gregorian calendar. This moved the holiday to January 1, as we know it today.

For many years, however, some people were unaware of the change or refused to accept it and continued to celebrate the New Year with the onset of spring. Those who were aware of it, over time, decided to make fun of those who were more clueless by inviting them to fake parties and constantly laughing at them. It also became popular to hang a piece of paper in the shape of a fish on the back of the ‘victims’.

Other theories say that April 1 has to do with a festival dedicated to the Celtic god of joy or that it is simply a celebration of the change of season to welcome spring.

In Spain, people play practical jokes on December 28, Holy Innocents’ Day.

