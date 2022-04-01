By Chris King • 01 April 2022 • 5:12

Emma Raducanu becomes new Porsche Brand Ambassador. image: porsche

Porsche installs British tennis champion Emma Raducanu as its latest Brand Ambassador



Emma Raducanu wrote tennis history at the US Open last summer when a sensational winning run in New York resulted in her becoming the first-ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament. Now, the 19-year-old Briton will be one of the faces of Porsche in women’s tennis, representing the sports car manufacturer worldwide as a Brand Ambassador.

She represents a new generation of successful young players on the way to the top of women’s tennis. Emma is currently world ranked number 13. After her success at the US Open, the young lady was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by her country – the youngest woman ever to receive the honour.

In April, she will make her debut at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart’s Porsche Arena. “For me to be a Brand Ambassador for Porsche means a lot”, says Raducanu. “Porsche is one of the brands I’ve always loved from a young age”.

“One of my first tennis coaches drove a 911. Whenever I would turn up to practice in the morning, I would see his Porsche, I would go ‘wow’ and I’d dream about one day sitting in my own. Growing up, I would go to Brands Hatch and watch the Porsche Carrera Cup finals. The adrenalin I would get from motorsports and seeing the Porsches was actually the most fun part of my week”, she continued.

Adding, “It’s really important for me to align with partners and brands that I really feel passionate about, and that I identify with. I think this partnership with Porsche is incredible, and obviously, I’m really excited to see what sort of exciting things we can do going forwards”.

“We’re delighted to welcome Emma Raducanu to the Porsche family as a Brand Ambassador”, says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG. “She embodies not only a new generation of strong and self-confident players but, as a personality, is also an inspiration and role model beyond the realms of her sport for young women all over the world”.

“Through her own life, she exemplifies that one can achieve one’s goals if one believes in oneself, and is prepared to work hard. She’s, therefore, an excellent fit for Porsche and the values for which the company stands”, he added.

“Emma Raducanu is a wonderful personality, both on and off court. Her appearances at Wimbledon and the US Open thrilled not only tennis fans. She combines a dynamic and powerful game with passion and the desire to attack,” says Sebastian Rudolph, Vice President of Communications, Sustainability and Politics at Porsche AG.

“Off-court too, she’s a friendly, eloquent and self-confident young woman. We’d like to extend a warm welcome to her as she joins our family of Brand Ambassadors”, Mr Rudolph concluded.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.