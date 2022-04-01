By Sally Underwood • 01 April 2022 • 11:55

English police ´training ducks to sniff out drugs´

FOLLOWING an increase the numbers of wild ducks in the UK, police in England have announced they will be training the animals to sniff out drugs.

Known for their long bills and loud quacks, the animals have been found to be a viable alternative to drug sniffing dogs, being able to both identify narcotics and alert officers to them.

Police have said they will begin recruiting ducks later this year before enrolling them in an intensive course.

Each animal will be enrolled into the police force with its own badge number before receiving an eggs-celent pension on it retirement.

