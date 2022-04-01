By Chris King • 01 April 2022 • 20:03
FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 full draw.
image: [email protected]
The much-anticipated draw took place today, Friday, April 1, for the FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022. 32 teams were involved in the draw, who would be placed into 8 qualifying groups.
This is the first time the World Cup has been played in an Arab country, and due to the high temperatures during Summer, it has been decided to play the tournament in the Winter instead.
Matches will begin on Monday, November 21, with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador in the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor. The tournament will terminate on Sunday, December 18, when the final will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.
Two teams were still unknown as the draw took place because the war in Ukraine has affected the European section of the semi-final play-offs.
One of Scotland, Wales, or Ukraine will eventually head to Qatar once their matches are played. Similarly, in the Intercontinental section, one of the United Arab Emirates, Australia, or Peru, will make up the final 32 teams.
Here is how the 8 qualifying groups:
The #FIFAWorldCup groups are set 🤩
We can't wait! 🏆#FinalDraw pic.twitter.com/uaDfdIvbaZ
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022
