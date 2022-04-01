Fuel discounts, bigger discounts and computer issues

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 April 2022 • 12:19

Fuel discounts have arrived amid computer issues, bigger discounts

Motorists have reported problems at some service stations with the deduction of the fuel discount that came into force today April 1, with others like Repsol going a step further offering a bigger discount.

Computer issues

The president of the Mediterranean Federation of Service Station Entrepreneurs, Juan José Sánchez Segarra, explained to EFE: There is no point-of-sale terminal (POS) prepared to carry out this operation, and that is creating a big problem for us.

“What is happening is a shame and chaos. Perhaps later they will not want to pay us the money that we are advancing for not doing it correctly,” he adds saying that the claim form for reimbursement was only published by the government around 9.15 am this morning.

Continuing he said: “Gas stations are trying to open and adapt, but in conversations we have with many businessmen we know that they are having many problems. Some choose to offer fuel without discount or ask customers to find another service station where they can apply it.”

He finished by expressing his concern as to how long it will take for stations to be reimbursed with many lacking the capital needed to fund the discount for any extended period of time.

Petrol discounts

The official discount that stations are required to offer is 20 cents but some have gone further, with Repsol offering up to 30 cents.

The discount is however only available to holders of the Waylet (private customers) and Solred card (professional customers). Holders of the card will apparently continue to receive their usual discounts, which will be over and above the discount required under the new law.

All other motorists visiting a Repsol garage will still receive the government discount plus a further five cents, taking the reduction in their petrol price to 25 cents.

The company implemented its own discounts on March 16 ahead of the official government launch.

Whilst the arrival of the fuel discounts is great news for customers, the short notice has resulted in computer issues and problems for many stations. For those who are not fortunate enough to have a budget station nearby, will be able to enjoy the bigger discounts available from the more widely distributed Repsol.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.