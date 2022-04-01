Italian mafia figure wanted for armed robberies and hostage-taking has been arrested in Spain

By Fergal MacErlean • 01 April 2022 • 15:38
The arrest of the wanted Italian fugitive.
Credit: Guardia Civil
In a statement released on Friday, April 1, the Guardia Civil said the 38-year-old Italian man had a long criminal record, specialising in armed robberies and hostage-taking.
Wanted by the Italian Carabineri police force, the fugitive was detained in the joint Operation Tricolore, in the town of Arona-Playa de las Americas, Tenerife.
It is understood that he fled Italy and arrived to the Canary Islands in mid-2021 using false documentation.
Placed under surveillance, the fugitive, named only with initials as M.V., changed address and attempted to evade capture by changing his daily routine.
“Despite these changes … the detainee continued with a disproportionate pace of life, living in a villa valued at more than €3m which was located in one of the most exclusive areas of Playa de las Américas, Tenerife,” a statement from the Guardia Civil said.
His arrest, on March 22, was carried out by specialist squads, including the Guardia Civil´s UCO Fugitives from Justice Team, due to his dangerous nature.
Operation Tricolore, a joint operation between the Guardia Civil and the Italian Carabinieri, has made major arrests of members of the N’drangheta mafia clan in Spain, with arrests in Barcelona last September, and in Malaga in September 2021, the Guardia Civil statement added.
The detainee has been brought before an Instruction Court and is being held in custody.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.