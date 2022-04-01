It’s now official, I am old!

By Mike Senker • 01 April 2022 • 7:43

WELL, that’s it, it’s official, I’m old. The reason I know that is what looked like a 12- year-old child in a white coat with a stethoscope round her neck told me. Of course she wasn’t 12. She was a qualified doctor, a dermatologist, and I had a few marks I wanted her to look at. Her reply to all of them, and I’m sure it was because we were talking in English, “Nothing to worry about it, just because you are old.” I mean I had a sneaky suspicion because we have mirrors in our house, but now it’s official. I’m glad I got a quickish appointment otherwise I would have been ancient.

I bought some glasses from Specsavers here and, to be honest, I wasn’t too impressed with them. So, when I received a text from them telling me I needed to make an appointment for a check-up I ignored it. They sent me another reminder and this time I decided to reply and said, “Sorry I can’t read this message as my glasses are no good and the font is too small”. I haven’t heard any more from them. Sorted.

We have had, over the last few days, this browny-orange rain from the Sahara called ‘la calima’ and everyone got very excited and posted pictures of it all over the internet. But then the reality set in. This stuff stains and how the heck do we clean it up? I mean I’m looking at buildings that were white and are now orange. It is going to cost absolute fortunes to get rid of. So if anyone has any ideas I would appreciate some tips.

The other thing is what it’s done to the air quality, especially if you have any chest problems. I knew those wretched masks would come in handy again one day.

Message to all restaurant owners. Lose the table next to the toilets. I, unfortunately, sat at one today and it’s terrible watching people trying the same door two or three times because someone is in there longer than they think they should be. Then there is the line of two or three people looking very uncomfortable that you don’t want to make eye contact with and then when the door makes the loud unlocking noise and you glance up you inadvertently do make eye contact. Just get rid of that table.

