Junta vice-president praises the power of Almeria province tourism

By Linda Hall • 01 April 2022 • 20:05

JUAN MARIN: Praise for Almeria province’s tourism sector Photo credit: Juan Marin Twitter

JUAN MARIN, the Junta de Andalucia’s vice-president. praised the power of tourism during his recent Almeria visit.

Marin, who also heads the regional government’s Tourism department, was speaking during the Premios Turismo Almeriense awards at Almeria City’s Teatro Cervantes on March 30.

If it were up to him, he said, he would give a prize to all Almeria’s self-employed, its business-owners and the employees who raised their shutters each day and then set to work.

“You are the true architects of employment,” Marin said.

“It’s possible that you might feel you are alone, but you are not and as we saw during the pandemic, there is no future without tourism and there is no future without you.”

The vice-president stressed that the tourist sector, like the Junta’s institutions, had known how to adapt to the new situation, recovering more quickly than other regions.

“That is because we looked ahead and we have done it between us all,” Marin said. “You did it thanks to your capacity for innovation and so did the administrations.”

It was vital to work together, he continued, because the future of the region’s businesses, prosperity and wellbeing depended on this.

“It’s time for less politics and more tourism,” Marin told the Teatro Cervantes audience. “You are the ones who set the policies in this autonomous community, and we are listening to you.”