01 April 2022

Rising costs of ingredients combined with electricity prices see Malaga bakeries increase prices by around 20 per cent



A combination of the conflict in Ukraine, along with rising fuel and electricity prices in Spain causing a lack of supplies, many bakeries in Malaga have had to increase their prices by as much as 20 per cent.

This is an unavoidable consequence of the current situation if these businesses are to survive. Inflation is soaring and prices are going up in comparison.

Francisco Vera, manager of the Los Caballos bakery in the city told laopiniondemalaga.es that if for example, bread was about 50 cents before, now it has increased by another ten cents because of the rising costs involved in producing the product.

“This week we have increased it by 30 cents more”, he said, explaining how raw ingredients have gone up dramatically in price.”Now the flour cost 20 cents more than the previous week, and they have already told me that next week it will go up another five cents. This is outrageous”, he remarked.

Francisco’s bakery specialises in artisanal bread, a product that in just a couple of weeks has seen its price vary by 20% more. “We have gone from selling it for 2.50, now it is €3.00”, he exclaimed.

Electricity prices are playing their role in these increases as well. “The electricity is triple what it was before. Previously, we paid €1,000 per month, now it is more than €2,500. This, together with the restrictions, is hitting us, we take out to cover our expenses and little else”, Vera assured.

His bakery was also forced to close for three days due to the recent transport worker’s strike, “We didn’t have any flour, so for those three days we were losing money”, he says. As the baker explained, it is impossible to continue like this, and some solution needs to be found quickly to these increasing prices, or a lot of businesses are going to disappear.

