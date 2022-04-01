By Chris King • 01 April 2022 • 18:57

More rain forecast for Malaga province. image: pinterest

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has forecast more rain for Malaga province next week



Storm Ciril, which has affected the north of Spain today, Friday, April 1, is forecast to bring more rain to Malaga province during the early part of next week, probably from Sunday 3.

This is according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, which predicts the minimum temperatures to be 10 degrees and the maximum at 18. “Some cooler temperatures than usual for the time of year”, explained Jesus Riesco, director of the Meteorological Center of Malaga.

During the next few days, the effects of the mass of cold polar air coming from very high latitudes in the north will be experienced. Although it already arrived yesterday, its presence will increase as the day progresses in Malaga. However, as of yesterday, Thursday, March 31, eight autonomous communities were already on notice for snow.

The AEMET has not detected any risk of rainfall for the entire weekend, except for the second half of Sunday, which sets a 20 per cent probability. An easterly wind of up to 25 knots is forecast to blow during Sunday, and a yellow warning has been issued for coastal phenomena.

Monday 4, and Tuesday 5 are the days when the rain will return, but this should fade away by Wednesday 6. The full effect of Storm Ciril should disappear by Thursday 7 says AEMET.

Temperatures will gradually increase and on Thursday the thermometers will reach a maximum of 23 degrees. Even so, the lows will continue to be between 10 and 13 degrees in the coming days.

Jesus Riesco also explained that after the effects of the calima that was seen during the first half of the week, for now, is not estimated to occur again. This means that the rains that come will thankfully not leave puddles of mud, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

