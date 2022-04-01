News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 01 April 2022 • 13:50

EUROVISION 2022: Chanel will represent Spain in Turin with song Slo-Mo Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

Benidorm calling SPAIN’S votes for the 66th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin between May 10 and 14 will be submitted from Benidorm this year. The jury from Spain’s state broadcaster RTVE will cast their votes in a programme headed by Nieves Alvarez that also showcases the resort.

Raging river FIREFIGHTERS and a mountain rescue group evacuated a family trapped for three days in their home that adjoins the swollen River Guadalest. They were helicoptered to Callosa on March 31 where they will have to stay with relatives until the river has subsided sufficiently for them to return.

Wrong time MARINA BAJA nispero growers had hoped that March rain would increase the size of fruit that had ripened too quickly owing to February’s mild temperatures. Instead, March’s torrential rain has spoiled up to 25 per cent of the crop, affecting the higher prices paid for unmarked early nisperos.

Roman site CALPE’S Baños de la Reina Roman remains, considered one of the Mediterranean’s most important sites, will become an open-air museum. Diputacion president Carlos Mazon and Calpe’s mayor Ana Sala revealed a €15 million project divided into three phases, the first of which will take two years to complete.

Rubbish spat THE consortium of Marina Alta and Marina Baja municipalities that send their rubbish to Campello’s Les Canyades landfill site have not paid their fees for each ton processed since 2019. The town hall is now threatening to charge interest for late payment on top of the annual quotas.