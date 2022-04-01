Patrick Demarchelier: Princess Diana’s ‘dream’ photographer dies

By Fergal MacErlean • 01 April 2022 • 16:07

Patrick Demarchelier Image: Instagram, patrickdemarchelier

Patrick Demarchelier, who photographed figures including Princess Diana, Beyonce, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez, has died at the age of 78.

In life he was described by the princess, with whom he was friends, as a “dream”.

He captured Diana in the iconic natural-look photo that was used for the December 1991 cover for British Vogue.

The image was groundbreaking for its portrayal of a royal in a somewhat cheeky and relaxed mood.

In it the princess, dressed in a black turtleneck and with her tousled short hair, gazes into the camera lens with her chin on her hands.

Demarchelier’s representatives announced the photographer´s death on Instagram.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78.

“He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren,” the post read.

Sharing pictures of herself taken by Demarchelier, Cindy Crawford said: “Rest In Peace, @patrickdemarchelier. Thanks for so many great memories and beautiful, timeless images.”

Model Bella Hadid also posted on the social media channel: “I am grateful to have been lucky enough to be in front of your lens. Most gentle, most legendary, soft but full of life. You will be missed Patrick. Rest In Peace.”

