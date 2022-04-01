By Chris King • 01 April 2022 • 21:22

Price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Saturday, April 2.

The Price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Saturday, April 2, will drop by just 0.15 per cent



The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will rise 0.15 per cent this Saturday, April 2. This keeps the price below €250/MWh for the third consecutive day. Specifically, it will stand at €225.08/MWh.

Compared to what was paid on the same date last year, the price will be 341.33 per cent more expensive than the €51/MWh of April 2, 2021.

According to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), collected by Europa Press, the maximum electricity price this Saturday will be between 9pm and 10pm, at €300/MWh. The minimum, of €93.69/MWh, will be recorded between the hours of 5pm and 6pm.

The average price of the wholesale market closed the month of March at €283.30/MWh and has become the most expensive month in history since records started. So far this year, it stands at €229.27/MWh, more than double the record for 2021, which was the most expensive year with an average of €111.93/MWh, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

