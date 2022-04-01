BREAKING NEWS: Protesters block 10 oil terminals and force Exxon Mobil UK to suspend operations

By Fergal MacErlean • 01 April 2022 • 9:39

Protesters from climate group Just Stop Oil blocked “10 critical oil terminals” across the UK on Friday morning, April 1, forcing Exxon Mobil to suspend operations at some sites.

Exxon Mobil said that “small protests” were underway at their Hythe, Birmingham and West London fuel terminals, The Independent reported.

Three other sites in Essex – Navigator Fuel Centre, Esso in Purfleet, and Aske Farm Lane – were affected, as was Buncefield Oil Depot in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Kingsbury Oil Terminal in Warwickshire and BP Oil Depot in Tamworth.

So far, six protesters have been arrested at three locations in Thurrock, Essex Police said. The force tweeted: “We are currently dealing with three incidents in #Thurrock, where a group of people are reportedly blocking the roads. “It is impacting Navigator Fuel Centre, Esso in #Purfleet, and Askew Farm Lane.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

And West Midlands Police tweeted: “We’re currently responding to activists at a site in Tyburn, Birmingham.”

Just Stop Oil is a coalition of groups which wants the Government to commit to halting new fossil fuel licensing and production.

The group claimed that more than 30 young people climbed on top of tankers at one site, Navigator Oil Terminal in Thurrock.

In recent weeks, Just Stop Oil supporters have caused disruption at Premier League football matches by running onto the pitch and tying themselves to goalposts.

