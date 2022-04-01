Russian forces are regrouping for attacks on Ukraine, says NATO

“Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce,” Jens Stoltenberg said, the BBC reported on Friday, April 1.

The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) also said Russia is “redeploying elements of its forces from Georgia to reinforce its invasion of Ukraine”, in a tweet late last night.

The MoD said that between 1,200 and 2,000 of these troops are being reorganised into three Battalion Tactical Groups.

“It is highly unlikely that Russia planned to generate reinforcements in this matter and it is indicative of the unexpected losses it has sustained during the invasion,” the MoD added.

Mr Stoltenberg said Russia’s intention to pursue a military outcome had not changed.

“We see continued shelling of cities and we see that Russia is re-positioning some of the troops, moving some of them around, most likely to reinforce their efforts in the Donbas region,” he said.

“At the same time, Russia maintains pressure on Kyiv and other cities. So we can expect additional offensive actions, bringing even more suffering,” Mr Stoltenberg added.

The assessments come as it was reported by media outlets, including Aljazeera, that Ukraine has launched its first attack in Russia since the conflict began on February 24.

Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that helicopters attacked a storage facility in the eastern city of Belgorod after crossing into Russia at low altitude.

“There was a fire at the petrol depot because of an air strike carried out by two Ukrainian army helicopters, who entered Russian territory at a low altitude,” he wrote in the messaging app.

