By Joshua Manning • 01 April 2022 • 18:15

Smart contact lenses may be arriving soon

A technology company claims that they have made rapid advances in the development of smart contact lenses.

Mojo Vision, a technology company based in Saratoga, California, USA, is making rapid advances in their effort to produce smart contact lenses. Their newest model, which is currently under development, features eye-tracking technology and in-eye display functions.

The company, which was founded in 2015, wants to remove the need for smartwatches and fitness bands by combining these features in their contact lenses. They claim that their microLED display is the smallest of its kind at a mere 0.5 mm in diameter which is about 14,000 pixels per inch allowing the user to enjoy rich graphics and videos that can be seen, outdoors, indoors and even with eyes closed.

The lenses are powered by micro-batteries that allow wireless charging and give an all-day performance. However they are not completely independent, and will require a relay device that will be in charge of most of its processing. The company have stated that this device will probably be worn on the neck but they have not yet released any previews of it.

The initial target market is for people with low vision, as it will be a medically approved device that can help partially blind people see things better like road signs.

Steve Sinclair, senior vice president of product and marketing, stated in an interview: “We don’t refer to this as a product, we refer to it as a prototype. The next year or so for us is going to be taking what we learned from this because we now understand how to build a smart contact lens with all the elements. It’s now optimization. It’s software development. It’s experience development. It’s safety testing. It’s really understanding how it works as a low-vision product for that first customer that we’re interested in.”

