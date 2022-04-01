By Joshua Manning • 01 April 2022 • 16:48

Time To Shine

After a long break due to the pandemic, Spotlight Productions is back up and running and is delighted to present, ‘A Time To Shine’ 2022, sponsored by the Euro Weekly News.

Dance and performing Arts schools from along the Costa Blanca and beyond join together at the world-renowned Benidorm Palace, for a dance spectacular on Sunday, April 10 2022, a show not to be missed!

This will be the ninth show at Benidorm Palace for Spotlight Productions, giving young performers their time to shine on Europe’s largest stage.

The show is always a dynamic performance, including classical ballet, street dance, Flamenco, high energy tap, contemporary/lyrical jazz, musical theatre and much, much more. With fabulous costumes, music and professional production, it’s an evening for all the family.

Spotlight Productions, the production team behind the event, told the Euro Weekly News: “We specialise in providing young amateurs with the opportunity to perform on world class stages in a fun, non-competitive environment.

“Our dance and musical theatre spectaculars are of the highest quality, so that performers of any ability can relish their moment in the spotlight. Now more than ever, it is so important to get our youngsters back on the stage and to provide confidence and to nurture their passions and dreams.

“We know that the youngsters are so excited and will provide an electric performance, it’s going to be a very special night!”

Lucy Glister and Aydin Hasirci formed the company because they saw an opportunity to provide the realisation of a dream to those with dance and musical theatre aspirations. They knew that, far too often, children would get to adulthood without ever stepping foot on a professional stage or experiencing the marvellous reality of performing alongside accomplished and seasoned sound and light technicians and backstage staff.,

Sponsored by Euro Weekly News, the following schools will be performing: Academia de Danza Babylon, Careline Performing Arts and Dance Academy, Endanza, Escuela de Danza La Nucia, Escola de Danza Lorena Moll, Footworks esquela de danza, FootWork Dance Studio, Escuela de Danza Pirouette, Star Studios Dance and Stage School.

Do not miss your opportunity to support young talent and experience a night at the theatre!

Tickets available from the box office on 965 851 660. For more information, visit www.spotlightproductions.es.