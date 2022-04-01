By Chris King • 01 April 2022 • 19:31
Tragedy as 3-year-old boy run over by bus at Madrid airport.
As reported by Emergencies Madrid, a three-year-old boy has tragically died this Friday, April 1, after being run over by a bus from the municipal transport network. The incident occurred at the arrivals access of Terminal 4 of the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport,
It is believed that the child was sitting on top of some suitcases on a luggage cart with his mother and grandmother, all Mauritanian nationals. For reasons still under investigation by the police, the young boy somehow fell onto the road as the bus passed, dying instantly on the spot.
The accident occurred at 2:30pm in the bus lane of the arrivals area of Terminal 4 of the airport, shortly after the family’s flight had arrived. A bus on line 200 of the Madrid Municipal Transport Company was en route to pick up passengers when it ran over the child.
Samur-Civil Protection medics were immediately in attendance but were too late to do anything for the child. A Samur psychologist treated the bus driver who suffered a reported anxiety attack, as well as tending to the child’s mother and grandmother, who were in a state of shock.
Temporary accommodation has been offered to the family by Samur Social while they await the arrival of other relatives from Mauritania. The Municipal Police is in charge of investigating the cause of the accident, as reported by diasriodesevilla.es.
