Trump’s son-in-law testifies on Capitol attack for six hours

By Tamsin Brown • 01 April 2022 • 9:09

TapTheForwardAssist, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, has testified on the 2021 Capitol attack in a session lasting more than six hours.

The son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, testified for more than six hours behind closed doors on Thursday, March 31, before the US congressional committee investigating the attack on the United States Capitol that took place on January 6, 2021.

NBC television, citing an anonymous source in the room, said Kushner appeared virtually and was “cooperative and friendly”.

Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, served as a senior adviser to his father-in-law during his time at the White House and is the first member of the Trump family and the highest-ranking official to testify before the committee.

It has not yet been revealed what questions he was asked and what his answers were.

The committee investigating the attack on the Capitol was created by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, and is made up of mostly Democratic members of Congress. There are, however, two Republican members, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who are at odds with Trump.

Its committee’s mission is to investigate why the attack occurred, who was responsible and what can be done to prevent another similar event from taking place in the future.

On January 6, 2021, about 10,000 people – mostly Trump supporters – marched to the United States Capitol in Washington and about 800 people stormed inside the building to prevent the ratification of Joe Biden’s victory over the Republican candidate in the November 2020 election. Five people were killed and about 140 officers were assaulted.

