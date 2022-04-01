Ukraine state nuclear firm says all Russian forces have left Chernobyl power station

By Fergal MacErlean • 01 April 2022 • 10:33
Chernobyl nuclear power station.
Credit: Twitter
According to Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom, staff at the plant said there are currently no “outsiders” at the site.
In a statement released on Thursday morning, March 31, Energoatom said that “the invaders announced their intentions to leave the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.”
Reuters reported that the U.N. nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said it is preparing to send a mission to the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl in northern Ukraine.
Russian troops seized Chernobyl at the beginning of their invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.
Fears were raised by Ukraine over the possibility of radiation leaks from the old reactor site.
In recent days Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk had warned that Russian forces were “militarising” the site and storing a large amount of ammunition “in close proximity” to the Chernobyl nuclear power station.
The head of Ukraine’s agency in charge of the exclusion zone, Yevhen Kramarenko, said that radiation levels appeared to be normal and there was no indication of significant damage.
Kramarenko added that as the sensors for detecting radiation levels were not working, staff needed to check the facilities, the BBC reported.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]”
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.