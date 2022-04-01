By Chris King • 01 April 2022 • 4:45

Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismisses the Ukrainian ambassador to Morocco. Credit: [email protected]

Ukrainian ambassador to Morocco dismissed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy



Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided to dismiss Oksana Vasylieva, the Ukrainian ambassador to Morocco. He made the announcement this Thursday, March 31 in a video posted on his official Twitter account.

In his video, Mr Zelenskyy suggested that his female diplomat in Rabat was not up to the task, and not working hard enough to “defend the interests of the country”.

“There are those who work with everyone for the defence of the country, so that Ukraine wins its future. We appreciate the work of each of these people. There are those who waste their time just to stay in office”, the Ukrainian president said.

“Today I signed a decree for the dismissal of the Ukrainian ambassadors to Morocco and Georgia. There will be no weapons, there will be no sanctions, there will be no obstacles for Russian companies? With all due respect, find another job”, a clearly agitated Zelenskyy declared.

In the same video, the president called on Ukrainian diplomats in Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa, to also step up their efforts.

“The diplomatic front is one of the main fronts. And everyone must work as efficiently as possible to win and help the Ukrainian army. Like each of our defenders on the battlefield. The same goes for everyone on the diplomatic front”, he stressed.

In a press release on February 26, Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs made its position on the conflict in Ukraine very clear. “The Kingdom of Morocco reiterates its support for the territorial integrity and national unity of all the Member States of the United Nations”.

It continued, “The Kingdom of Morocco also recalls its adherence to the principle of non-use of force for the settlement of disputes between States, and encourages all initiatives and actions that favour the peaceful settlement of conflicts”.

On March 2, Morocco decided against participating in the UN vote on a resolution on the situation between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. As Le360 reported, Morocco indicated that it was “following with concern the evolution of the situation between Ukraine and the Russian Federation”.

It reaffirmed its strong commitment to respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national unity of all United Nations Member States, as reported by larazon.es.

