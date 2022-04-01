VW Arteon a shooting brake for a modern generation

By Mark Slack • 01 April 2022 • 10:58

AS estates go VW’s Arteon Shooting Brake has a presence, the wide frontal look, muscular rear and sleek lines makes for a stylish driveway addition. Based on the Passat, the Arteon shooting brake is aimed at being a mix of the practical with added style. It certainly turns heads and usually for all the right reasons.

The term shooting brake is a delightfully old fashioned one harking back to a time when cars had little space and upper class shooting parties needed transport for all their kit. This German interpretation of the shooting brake, although not without compromises, is a particularly appealing one.

Prices start at €45,670 (£38,230) and peak at €65,029 (£54,435) for the top-line version with all-wheel-drive. As with all German automotive machines the prices can reach even headier financial heights if you make a start on the options list. My R-Line with 2.0-litre TSI petrol power, was listed at €48,322 (£40,450) but had a whopping €9,212 (£8,000) worth of extra cost options.

Although the test car was not my favourite in terms of colour, dark grey with black interior, a much brighter and classier colour palette is available and makes the car look much more than its €48k (£40k) price tag.

If you’re looking for a capacious load carrier then the Arteon Shooting Brake is not for you. Its striking lines means that the load practicality, while better than an equivalent saloon, is not the best, but then that really isn’t the point of the Arteon. Your walking gear, picnic paraphernalia, children’s travel accoutrements or other outdoor activity kit can easily be accommodated.

Manufacturers have become expert at smaller capacity, more efficient engines that still possess decent performance. My Arteon’s 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine passes the benchmark 100 kph in 7.8 seconds and a 233 kph maximum speed while returning, during my week of mostly local driving, 8.3 litres/100 km. There’s even the option of a plug-in hybrid.

The Arteon Shooting Brake isn’t a small car, in fact it looks even larger thanks to its design, and inside it feels spacious. Standard kit is good with such fare as keyless entry and start and tailgate, a superb panoramic sunroof and much, much more. There’s the usual VW solid, quality feel, it’s a car that combines the very best of practical SUVs and traditional estates without their bulk and boxiness. It’s a car that’s a very class act.