By Joshua Manning • 01 April 2022 • 16:39
West-Ham Star Manuel Lanzini miraculously uninjured after car crash
Image Credit: Instagram @manulanzini
The incident occurred at around 2:30pm on Thursday 31 March , when Manuel Lanzini, a 29-year-old midfielder for West Ham football club, was being driven to the West Ham training grounds, when the vehicle lost control and crashed, landing on its side.
The vehicle was a £70,000 Mercedes people carrier with a West Ham license plate that was being driven by a chauffeur. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip and land on its side. Lanzini was checked out by medics who attended the scene, and was deemed uninjured.
He has since thanked his fans for their messages and well wishes, taking to Instagram with a post stating:
“Hello everyone, I want to thank you all for your supportive messages, it meant a lot as it was a terrible scare, but thank God, all things considered, I am fine. I want to thank you for all the messages you sent me of love and support.”
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
