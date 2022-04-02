By Chris King • 02 April 2022 • 4:01

78-year-old arrested transporting drugs between Andalucia and Extremadura. image: policia nacional

78-year-old man transporting narcotics between Andalucia and Extremadura arrested by the National Police



National Police officers in the Extremaduran province of Caceres arrested a 78-year-old man on March 27. He was suspected of being the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health, specifically drug trafficking.

Officers belonging to the narcotics group of the Provincial Police Station of Caceres first became suspicious of this individual after observing him driving a vehicle in the capital of Caceres. Known for his previous involvement with moving narcotics, they set up discreet surveillance on him.

During one period of surveillance, the man was seen to be heading in the direction of Sevilla province. Believing he could be transporting narcotics, assistance was requested from the UDYCO Fuengirola in Malaga province, and the National Police of La Linea de la Concepcion in Cadiz, after he changed direction towards those areas.

Continuous surveillance verified that the man had subsequently switched vehicles and was now heading back in the direction of Extremadura. He was intercepted near the Cadiz city of Algeciras, with assistance from their Local Police.

A search of his vehicle uncovered 19,900 grams of a substance wrapped in black plastic, presumably hashish, which was seized by the officers present. According to the National Police, this person had the clear objective of transporting the narcotic substance to Caceres, “with the consequent risk to public health”.

The investigation remains open and new arrests are not ruled out. After processing the pertinent report, the detainee was made available to the Judicial Authority, as reported by 101tv.es.

