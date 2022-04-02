BREAKING NEWS: ‘Rude’ Meghan and Harry made a pointed snub to Queen, Charles and William

By Fergal MacErlean • 02 April 2022 • 10:32

By not attending Prince Philip’s memorial service, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a “pointed snub” to the Royal Family, a royal expert has said in a bombshell claim.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told the Daily Express today, April 2, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “must have known it would look petulant and rude”.

They did not travel from their American home to attend Tuesday´s service.

Harry has been embroiled in a legal battle over police protection for his family when he visits Britain.

Ms Seward said: “The only explanation is that neither one of them wanted to go.

“There would have been no security problems. The whole Abbey was bristling with secret service men to guard the biggest gathering of royalty, politicians and top army brass since the London wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“Harry must have known it would look petulant and rude. And if he did not Meghan would have.

“It was a pointed snub to the whole Royal Family and it went sour.

“Of course, the Queen would have been told well in advance. Harry keeps in constant touch with his grandmother for many reasons.

“I am sure he spoke to his father too. But nothing excuses his absence even if Meghan and the children stayed away,” the Royal biographer added.

