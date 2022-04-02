Celebrate the return of Moors and Christians to Mojacar next June

By Linda Hall • 02 April 2022 • 19:39

FIESTAS RETURN: Mojacar’s Al-Mosaquer Moors and Christians association celebrations will take place between June 10 and 12 Photo credit: Asociacion Al-Mosaquer

MOJACAR’S Moors and Christians fiestas were suspended in 2020 and 2021 owing to the pandemic.

All of the usual activities and projects that had been carried out year after year were inevitably cancelled, including the usual commemorative magazine. Now that restrictions have been lifted, the Al-Mosaquer Moors and Christians association intends to publish and distribute a new edition, explaining the music, history and origins of the fiesta, regarded as one of the most important in Almeria province.

The magazine, which will be published in May, also gives full details of the fiestas due to be held between June 10 and 12. Al-Mosaquer firmly hopes that they can at last be celebrated and fully enjoyed , although any remaining Covid restrictions or health and safety measures will be strictly adhered to, the association stressed.

Al-Mosaquer is printing 2,000 copies of the full-colour magazine, which will include an English translation of the fiestas programme and also be available in PDF format.