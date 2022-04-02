By Chris King • 02 April 2022 • 21:52

Dennis Walker: Missing person in ALBOX. image: Facebook

Dennis Walker, a well-known resident of Albox, in the province of Almeria, has officially been reported to the police as missing.

He disappeared from the hotel La Padilla in Albox, where he was staying. Dennis has been missing for approximately one week and suffers from dementia. If anybody should know of his whereabouts or recognises him from the photograph, could you please contact the police.

Here is the Facebook contact for Dennis’s daughter, Joanne Walker: https://www.facebook.com/groups/821043091791829/user/740269417

