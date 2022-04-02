Don´t walk your dog every day, says expert canine trainer

By Fergal MacErlean • 02 April 2022 • 16:46
Credit: Ri_Ya
Dog trainer Niki French, 53, from Twickenham, tells the Mirror today, in an exclusive, that “it might come as a surprise, but traditional walks are a human invention and aren’t helpful for many of our dogs“.
Most responsible dog owners take their pooch – little or large – out for two regular walks a day.
But the bestselling author of advice book STOP Walking Your Dog said this is a misconception.
She says: “Replacing walk time with training games at home can give the dogs the skills they’re missing to live calm and happy lives.
“Contrary to popular belief, dogs with behaviour struggles can get more reactive or more excitable when we try to exhaust them through too much exercise.”
This may chime with owners who have a young dog of an energetic breed in particular.
“A growing number of my clients have nervous or reactive dogs and I’ve shown them all the amazing activities you can do at home to help dogs grow the skills they’re lacking to be happy on walks,” Niki says.
“Skipping some walks can help both dogs and owners alike de-stress.
“When more than half of walks are stressful – for the dog or you – it’s time to do something different,” the trainer cautions.
“Playing games at home is a great way to build skills our dogs need and boost our relationship with them,” Niki said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.