Don´t walk your dog every day, says expert canine trainer

By Fergal MacErlean • 02 April 2022 • 16:46

Credit: Ri_Ya

With the UK´s first national Don’t Walk Your Dog Day taking place on Sunday, April 3, an expert trainer reveals how replacing that routine stroll with something more stimulating can reap rewards.

Dog trainer Niki French, 53, from Twickenham, tells the Mirror today, in an exclusive, that “it might come as a surprise, but traditional walks are a human invention and aren’t helpful for many of our dogs“.

Most responsible dog owners take their pooch – little or large – out for two regular walks a day.

But the bestselling author of advice book STOP Walking Your Dog said this is a misconception.

She says: “Replacing walk time with training games at home can give the dogs the skills they’re missing to live calm and happy lives.

“Contrary to popular belief, dogs with behaviour struggles can get more reactive or more excitable when we try to exhaust them through too much exercise.”

This may chime with owners who have a young dog of an energetic breed in particular.

“A growing number of my clients have nervous or reactive dogs and I’ve shown them all the amazing activities you can do at home to help dogs grow the skills they’re lacking to be happy on walks,” Niki says.

“Skipping some walks can help both dogs and owners alike de-stress.

“When more than half of walks are stressful – for the dog or you – it’s time to do something different,” the trainer cautions.

“Playing games at home is a great way to build skills our dogs need and boost our relationship with them,” Niki said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.