By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 April 2022 • 9:56

Dunkin' Donuts launches donut inspired makeup collection Source: https://www.elfcosmetics.com/dunkin/

The Dunkin’ Donuts chain has launched a donut and coffee inspired makeup collection in collaboration with Elf Cosmetics, a company has made unconventional collaborations with food brands in the past.

The line, which goes on sale on Sunday April 3, will initially only be available to members of their loyalty programme. The general public will be able to buy the unusual range from Ultra Beauty stores and from ultra.com.

Kory Marchisotto, Director of Marketing for Elf Beauty said: “This collaboration is all about your morning must- haves.”

The collection dubbed the “wake up makeup collection” includes a variety of donut and coffee inspired shapes, colours, textures and aromas.

To top the deal off, the items come boxed in the same way donuts are.

Included in the collection are

The Dunkin’ Dozen – 12 Dunkin’ donut-inspired eye shadow shades include Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles and Boston Kreme.

Donut Forget Putty Primer – A primer that leaves the skin ready for makeup, and with a donut aroma.

Coffee lip scrub – A sugar scrub that has a Dunkin’ coffee scent.

Glazed for Days Lip Gloss Set – Scented lip gloss

Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles Face Sponge – A strawberry donut inspired sponge covered with confetti sprinkles.

Elf joined forces with Chipotle last year to hold an online-only limited-edition makeup sale inspired by the ingredients on its menu. The collection sold out in 72 hours.

Dunkin’ Donuts who this weekend launches its donut inspired makeup collection will hope that its collection mirrors the success of its food chain.

