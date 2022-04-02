Experts calculate the age of Pulpi’s geode

By Linda Hall • 02 April 2022 • 17:49

: PULPI GEODE: One of the largest in the world Photo credit: Servigroup Hoteles

THE age of Pulpi’s geode, which is so large that it resembles a crystal cave, has finally been established.

A team of investigators from Almeria University found that the geode’s gypsum crystals, some of which are two metres long, began to form 165,00 years ago. This coincided with a period that was “relatively cold and dry” when the sea level was 60 metres lower than it is at present, the researchers said.

They also determined that the crystals were the result of rainwater that infiltrated the rock where the geode was found by chance in the disused Mina Rica mine in 1999.

Seawater did not contribute to forming the geode, the Almeria University team concluded, even though it is located so close to the Mediterranean.