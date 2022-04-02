By Chris King • 02 April 2022 • 3:26

Granada woman under investigation for theft of two purses from hairdressing salon. image: guardia civil

Guardia Civil officers detain a woman suspected of stealing two credit cards from a hairdressing salon in Granada province



Guardia Civil officers in the province of Granada have brought a 55-year-old woman to justice. She is suspected of being the alleged perpetrator of the crime of theft of two purses containing money and credit cards. Another crime of fraud has been added after discovering that she had used said bank cards fraudulently.

The victims of her robbery, which occurred on February 14, were the owner, and one of the workers, of a hairdressing salon in the municipality of Amilla. While their backs were turned, the detainee allegedly sneaked into a private room and stole their two purses. These purses reportedly contained documentation and two bank cards, and cash.

Reporting the theft at the Guardia Civil barracks in Armilla, one of the victims provided a copy of charges made on her bank card. These had been made before she had time to cancel said card, in commercial establishments in both Armilla and the municipality of Churriana de la Vega.

An investigation was launched by the Guardia Civil, who directed their inquiries to these establishments. In one of them, the security cameras had recorded images of the suspect. The second part of their investigation was to locate the alleged thief.

This proved slightly more complicated, as she was a woman without a police record. However, the officers eventually managed to locate her, and investigate her, for the crimes of theft and fraud, as reported by granadadigital.es, on Friday, April 1.

