By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 April 2022 • 14:22

Norway to strengthen defence after Russian invasion Source: Military_Material

The Minister of Defence in Norway has said that the country will seek to strengthen its defence in the north after reconsidering its situation in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The country will allocate around 210 million euros to the armed forces in the north of the country, with the funds to be spend radar, artillery and infrastructure. The funds will according to the government help the country to defend itself in the event of an attack from its eastern neighbour.

Minister of Defence Odd Roger Enoksen said in a press release: “We will upgrade Værnes and Porsanger and strengthen the Army with more artillery… With these changes, the defence capability and especially the combat capability of the Army will increase.”

The first phase of the upgrade at Værnes, which involves modernising and adapting the facilities, will be complete by 2024.

The second phase at Porsangermoen is planned for completion in 2025.

Artillery location radar systems will be acquired with delivery by the end of 2027, whilst additional artillery equipment is to be added to both sites with the first items expected to arrive by 2024.

Norway who have traditionally taken a more conciliatory line tone in international affairs, however following Russian threats the country has like many others moved to strengthen their own defence systems rather than relying on others.

