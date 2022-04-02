A woman accused of burning her house with her sister inside is to face trial

By Fergal MacErlean • 02 April 2022 • 12:12

Provincial Court Cordoba Credit Twitter, @prehorquisa

A woman accused of setting fire to her house with her sister inside is to face trial in Córdoba.

The trial is due to get underway on Tuesday, April 5, at the Third Section of the Provincial Court of Córdoba, Europa Press reports.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the fire occurred at around 8.30 p.m. on May 10, 2020, when the defendant “was aware of the fact that her sister, with whom she lived with, was also in the house”.

The prosecution case claims that the defendant, who has not been named, acted “intentionally, with the aim of setting fire to the house and, knowing the danger to their lives due to the risk of it spreading, she took some papers which she set on fire”.

It is alleged by the prosecution case that the woman threw the lit papers “onto an armchair in the living room causing it to catch fire and spread at high speed and in an uncontrolled manner throughout the house”.

The woman´s sister was reportedly “trapped by the flames”.

The prosecution case says that the trapped woman “called for help from the first floor window and was able to leave the house with the help of neighbours after jumping out of the window”.

The prosecutor is seeking a 12-year prison sentence in the case, with the application of a mitigating circumstance.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.