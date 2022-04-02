Roquetas mayor applauds Junta measures to alleviate drought

By Linda Hall • 02 April 2022 • 22:07

GABRIEL AMAT: Roquetas mayor expressed gratitude for the Junta’s drought measures Photo credit: Roquetas town hall

ROQUETAS’ mayor Gabriel Amat welcomed the Junta’s recent drought decree accompanied by €141.5 million for water infrastructure and other measures.

The Junta allocation also included help for the agriculture and fishing sector to ensure that Andalucia’s principal activities would remain competitive, Amat said. Nevertheless the lion’s share of €125 million had been assigned to investment in hydraulic infrastructures in the zones that have been most affected by the drought, he added.

The mayor drew attention to Juanma Moreno’s commitment to finding solutions that would alleviate a drought that has brought serious problems to different parts of Andalucia, coupled with a rise in production costs.

“We are grateful for these emergency measures that will help to resolve a worrying situation,” Amat said.

“At one stage this could have been countered by the National Hydrological Plan although this was finally revoked by the PSOE party. Lamentably, reversing the proposal for water transfers from the River Ebro has punished this province.”

Amat explained that the Roquetas wastewater treatment will be enlarged, permitting an advanced treatment process to produce more recycled water.

Andalucia’s government had also demonstrated its willingness solve Roquetas water supply problems by rehabilitating 12 kilometres of infrastructure to provide desalinated water for its population of more than 100,000, Amat said.