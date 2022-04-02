By Chris King • 02 April 2022 • 22:13

Russian media outlet claims to have proof that Putin has two illnesses. image: youtube

Vladimir Putin is suffering from two illnesses claims Russian media outlet Proekt



Russian media outlet Proekt, has today, Saturday, April 2, called into question the health of President Vladimir Putin. The news outlet is independent but is currently censored by the Moscow Government.

According to information about constant medical visits he has made – that this medium claims to have accessed – Putin could be suffering from two diseases: thyroid cancer, and Parkinson’s.

They claim to have proof that in the last four years, while visiting his home on the Black Sea, the Russian leader has consulted health personnel up to 35 times. These include Shcheglov, and Igor Esakov, two otorhinolaryngologists, and Yevgeny Selivanov, who is a cancer surgeon.

An investigation conducted by Proekt has allegedly uncovered several documents proving visits made to more than a dozen different specialists. In 2020, Putin had a coughing fit while appearing in a televised meeting, where he “publicly showed interest in the problem of thyroid cancer”.

In February, it was suggested by Valery Solovey, the former head of the Public Relations Department of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, that Putin could have symptoms compatible with both of those diseases.

In a bid to control the spread of this information, the Kremlin denied it, with press secretary Dmitry Peskov insisting that the Russian president’s health was “excellent”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

