By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 April 2022 • 13:09

SAS to increase summer routes to Spain Source: ramboldheiner

With the pandemic and the accompanying lockdowns a thing of the past in Scandinavia, demand for international travel has led SAS to increase its summer routes and in particular to Spain.

SAS have announced that they have added more than 200 direct routes, covering more than 100 destinations, to their schedule.

Demand for holidays in Spain are proving the most popular with the company planning up to 350 weekly departures between its Scandinavian bases and airports in Spain over the summer.

The increase is in stark contrast to British Airways who continue to experience a number of operational difficulties.

The news follows the announcement that Norwegian and SAS are to remove the requirement for masks on all its flights bar those to China, the USA and Italy.

A statement issued by the company said: “Due to further relief in most European countries, the company is removing requirements for the use of face masks on board all flights, regardless of destination.

“This is the first time the company has lifted the requirement for all flights since it was introduced on June 17, 2020.

Both airlines have reminded passengers that whilst they may have dropped face masks, it is still a requirement around many airports in Europe and further afield.

The news that SAS is to increase summer routes to Spain follows recent research in Norway that suggest more than half of those surveyed want to travel.

