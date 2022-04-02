By Chris King • 02 April 2022 • 5:18

Spain extends Covid entry requirements for travellers. Image: Flickr - Carlos Lorenzo

Covid entry requirements for travellers arriving in Spain have been extended until April 30

The Spanish Ministry of Health has announced an extension until April 30 of the Covid entry requirements for travellers wishing to enter the country. This means that the period over the Easter holidays is included.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter Spain before April 30, or those who can produce a certificate to prove recovery from Covid-19. Also, all arrivals from an EU/European Economic Area risk country are officially required by the Spanish Ministry of Health to fill out the Health Control Form.

“If you come from a country at risk in relation to Covid-19, you must present a certificate or document proving vaccination, diagnostic test for active infection, or recovery from COVID-19”, said a statement from the Ministry.

To be classed as fully vaccinated to enter Spain, you must have had your second jab within 270 days of arrival. If not, and your second jab was received more than 270 days ago, then you must show that you have had a booster dose of the vaccine.

Fernando Valdes, the Secretary of State for Tourism, speaking in a press conference on Friday, April 1, commented on the current situation regarding the conflict in Ukraine. “Easter isn’t showing any direct impact from uncertainty caused by the conflict”.

Mr Valdes pointed to data from market-intelligence firm ForwardKeys that shows bookings in Spain for Easter weekend have already reached 90 per cent of 2019’s level.

Data from the same source showed that compared to the same period before the pandemic, bookings from Sweden and Denmark are 40 per cent up. From Germany, there is an increase of 26 per cent, plus a 13 per cent rise in British reservations. Travel from America is down by around 26 per cent though compared to 2019.

ForwardKeys data revealed that the Canary Islands and the Balearics are the Spanish destinations that are recovering fastest. Tenerife and Ibiza reportedly have a higher level of reservations this Easter than prior to the pandemic, as reported by dailymail.co.uk, on Friday, April 1.

UK Government website with travel rules: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain/entry-requirements

and the Spanish Ministry of Health website with travel and health rules: https://www.sanidad.gob.es/en/profesionales/saludPublica/ccayes/alertasActual/nCov/spth.htm

___________________________________________________________

