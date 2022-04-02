By Chris King • 02 April 2022 • 18:14

Suspect arrested for attempted kidnapping in Malaga. image: policia nacional

43-year-old man arrested by the National Police in Malaga on suspicion of an attempted kidnapping



According to police sources, National Police officers in Malaga arrested a 43-year-old man yesterday, Friday, April 1, suspected of the attempted kidnapping of a young woman last Saturday, March 26, in the Teatinos neighbourhood of the city.

The event reportedly occurred when the victim was returning to her home. She was allegedly approached by a man who, after asking a question, pounced on her. He covered her mouth with one of his hands and with the other hand, grabbed her by the lower back, while threatening to kill her.

Fortunately, after biting the man’s hand the young woman managed to get away from her attacker and run to ask for help.

These facts were subsequently denounced through social networks by a friend of the victim, in an attempt to catch the assailant. According to the alert, the attempted kidnapping occurred on Avenida Plutarco, at around 3am from Friday 26 into Saturday 27. The suspect was said to be driving a Citroen Xsara Picasso.

Once the corresponding complaint was filed, the Homicide group of the Malaga Provincial Police Station took charge of the investigation. After numerous investigative steps, they proceeded to arrest a 43-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of the attack, as reported by 101tv.es.

