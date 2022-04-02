By Guest Writer • 02 April 2022 • 16:42

Mayor Margarita del Cid unveiled the event Credit: Torremolinos Council

TORREMOLINOS holds first Foreign Residents Weekend this April in the Plaza del Remo de la Carihuela.

Previously only running for a single day, this year it expands to two days, April 23 and 24 and is open from 11am to 11pm each day.

Perhaps having seen the popularity of the Fuengirola event which takes place at the end of April and attracts thousands of visitors, the Torremolinos Council wants to recognise those foreign residents who live in the municipality.

Currently there are more than 14,000 foreigners living in Torremolinos and they represent 20 per cent of the town’s population so have an important role to play.

Mayor, Margarita del Cid said “An event that has been programmed around a gastronomic fair, crafts and musical performances that will surely delight residents and visitors during that weekend, with up to 15 nationalities present through its cuisine, its works and their musical styles.”

A video has been made with the direct collaboration of the foreign residents who star in it, as the best exponents of the attractions of the municipality for residents and tourists and it shows everything that the town offers in terms of culture, sports, family, diversity, innovation and traditions.

A live web page, in which information will be incorporated based on what the communities of foreign residents require can be accessed through the website www.turismotorremolinos.es in the ‘Plan’ section.

