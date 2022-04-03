By Chris King • 03 April 2022 • 2:42
30 arrested in massive anti-drugs operation in Mallorca.
image: guardia civil
‘Operation Origin’, carried out on Friday, April 1, by the Guardia Civil on the Balearic island of Mallorca resulted in the arrest of 30 individuals. This huge anti-drugs operation targeted various organisations suspected of being involved in narcotics trafficking on the island.
Among those detained was 66-year-old Francisca Cortes Picazo, known as ‘La Paca’, considered in her time to be one of the main drug dealers on the island. The arrests took place at various notorious drug sales points around Palma and Son Banya.
Nearly two hundred Guardia Civil officers participated in the massive operation, among whom were members of the Organised Crime and Anti-Drug Team (EDOA). They acted in collaboration with the Citizen Security Unit of the Command (Usecic), along with the canine unit.
They had the support of around another 100 officers from the Reserve and Security Group (GRS), and the Rapid Action Group (GAR). These specialised officers travelled expressly from their bases in Valencia, Leon, and Logroño, to participate in Friday’s big raid.
A total of 53 home searches were conducted, most of them at drug sales points located in different neighbourhoods of Palma, in the town of Son Banya, and in Colonia de Sant Jordi.
Some fifteen people were arrested in the morning, and they were joined in the afternoon by another twenty detainees from Son Banya. Numerous doses of drugs have been intervened in the raids, including cocaine, marijuana, and hashish, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.