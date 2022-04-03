By Chris King • 03 April 2022 • 2:42

30 arrested in massive anti-drugs operation in Mallorca. image: guardia civil

A massive anti-drugs operation on the Balearic island of Mallorca has resulted in 30 arrests being made



‘Operation Origin’, carried out on Friday, April 1, by the Guardia Civil on the Balearic island of Mallorca resulted in the arrest of 30 individuals. This huge anti-drugs operation targeted various organisations suspected of being involved in narcotics trafficking on the island.

Among those detained was 66-year-old Francisca Cortes Picazo, known as ‘La Paca’, considered in her time to be one of the main drug dealers on the island. The arrests took place at various notorious drug sales points around Palma and Son Banya.