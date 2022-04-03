Airport security delays: Ryanair boss calls on Government to draft in the army

By Alex Glenn • 03 April 2022 • 9:10

Airport security delays: Ryanair boss calls on the Government to draft in the army to slash security delays.

Budget airline boss Michael O’Leary has come up with a plan to help with security queues that are currently hitting travellers hard at Dublin airport. The Ryanair boss has called on the government to draft in the army, as reported by The Sun on April 2.

Travellers at Dublin airport have been hit with massive queues and some travellers have even missed flights. The airport is hoping to hire new workers to help out with the issues but the Social Democrats believe that the contract offered by the airport does not offer fair working conditions.

The social Democrats explained: “Dublin airport‘s failure to offer fair working conditions for new security staff is causing chaos for passengers.”

Commenting on the issue O’Leary stated: “We’ve been calling on Minister Ryan, who’s the Transport Minister, firstly to direct the DAA to hire and train not 250 but 400 additional security staff over the next six weeks.

“In the meantime, we want to see 250 army personnel called out, just for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, for the next eight weeks.”

He went on to add: “They will help do the frisking at the security points and it will enable the airport to open all of the x-ray scanner machines in both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 and keep the queues down.

“We need that combination of a dramatic recruitment drive by the DAA, we need the army in there at weekends and it’s reasonably small numbers – 250 army personnel would allow the DAA open up all the security things.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.