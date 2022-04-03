By Alex Glenn • 03 April 2022 • 9:47

Australians don’t want Prince Charles as king, according to the Republicans. The Republicans want to replace the monarchy.

The Republic Movement believe that Australians do not want Prince Charles to become the new head of state when Queen Elizabeth’s sovereignty ends. They have put forward a draft of constitutional amendments. The Republicans believe that candidates should be nominated for the role.

The Queen will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in June.

Speaking to AAP on April 3, ARM director Sandy Briar explained: “With the Queen’s reign drawing to an end, we’re about to see some dramatic change in Australia … We’ll have Charles as King of Australia and that’s something that Australians clearly don’t want.”

Sandy added: “We [would] make sure that there’s no overlap between the responsibilities of the prime minister and the head of state,

“That’s quite a difference from now, where there is a tension between the governor-general as the Queen’s representative and the prime minister, with both of them involved in the passing of laws.”

The Republicans believe that Australians should be able to choose their next head of state. Sandy commented: “We should have an Australian chosen by Australians as their head of state.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.