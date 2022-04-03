By Tamsin Brown • 03 April 2022 • 9:27

Benitachell prepares for XVI Cycle of Musical Spring Concerts. Image: Benitachell Town Hall

Musical Spring is back in Benitachell with a series of free concerts, including one by the prestigious Chamber Orchestra of Valencia.

From April 10 to May 15, the municipality of Benitachell is hosting the XVI Cycle of Spring Concerts with performances of different styles, including the typical festera music, percussion and chamber music.

Benitachell’s ‘Musical Spring’ 2022 will kick off on Sunday, April 10, with a concert from Santa María Magdalena, a local group that usually manages to pack venues to full capacity with local residents who are proud of their artists. It will take place at 6pm in the Plaza de la Iglesia.

This year’s highlight will take place at 6pm on Sunday, April 24, at the Santa María Magdalena Church, with a concert from the Chamber Orchestra of Valencia, which is notable for its energy and musical excellence. They will be performing Pergolesi’s Sabat Mater and A. Scarlatti’s Salve Regina.

The next concert will be held on Sunday, May 8, with an original performance titled ‘Urbà’21’ by the regional percussion group Conecta, in the Plaza de la Iglesia at 6pm.

Finally, at 7pm on May 15, the Marina Alta Orchestra will bring this year’s Spring Concerts to a close with their performance at the church.

Admission to all concerts is completely free of charge.

