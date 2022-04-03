BREAKING NEWS: Pakistan president dissolves parliament

By Fergal MacErlean • 03 April 2022 • 13:49
Imran Khan, the cricket star, had requested the country´s president dissolve parliament as he claimed a “conspiracy” to overthrow his government had failed, SkyNews reports on Sunday, April 3.
Khan had been expected to lose the no-confidence motion, which was backed by an alliance of politicians — including more than a dozen defectors from his own political party.
But in an unforeseen and fortuitous move for the embattled leader, the vote was blocked as “unconstitutional” by the deputy speaker.
Opponents have branded the move as illegal and vowed to go to the Supreme Court.
They also claim Khan’s actions are “tantamount to treason”.
Pakistan’s constitution calls for the establishment of an interim government to see the country toward elections, which are to be held within 90 days.
On the streets of the capital Islamabad, there was a heavy police and paramilitary presence as the political turmoil threatens fresh political instability in the country of 220 million people, SkyNews reports.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.