BREAKING NEWS: Pakistan president dissolves parliament

By Fergal MacErlean • 03 April 2022 • 13:49

Pakistan’s president has dissolved parliament with early elections expected after embattled prime minister Imran Khan earlier dodged a no-confidence vote.

Imran Khan, the cricket star, had requested the country´s president dissolve parliament as he claimed a “conspiracy” to overthrow his government had failed, SkyNews reports on Sunday, April 3.

Khan had been expected to lose the no-confidence motion, which was backed by an alliance of politicians — including more than a dozen defectors from his own political party.

But in an unforeseen and fortuitous move for the embattled leader, the vote was blocked as “unconstitutional” by the deputy speaker.

Opponents have branded the move as illegal and vowed to go to the Supreme Court.

They also claim Khan’s actions are “tantamount to treason”.

Pakistan’s constitution calls for the establishment of an interim government to see the country toward elections, which are to be held within 90 days.