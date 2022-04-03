By Tamsin Brown • 03 April 2022 • 16:48

Denia Stock outlet fair offers discounts of up to 50% from local businesses. Image: Denia Town Hall

The Denia Stock outlet fair is an initiative to boost local commerce where shoppers can purchase a range of items with discounts of up to 50%.

The local Department of Commerce, through the non-profit organisation Creama in Denia, has organised a new edition of the Denia Stock outlet fair, to take place over the weekend of April 9 and 10 on Calle La Via.

A total of 46 commercial establishments from the city are taking part in the initiative aimed at boosting local commerce, 39 of which will have a stand at the fair on Calle La Via. The remaining seven will be participating from their own premises.

The Denia Stock outlet fair will offer shoppers a wide variety of items, including clothing and shoes for men, women and children; jewellery and other accessories; pet supplies; home decorations and food products, all with discounts of 30, 40 or even 50 per cent.

The fair will be open from 10am to 8pm on Saturday, April 9, and from 11am to 7pm on Sunday, April 10.

