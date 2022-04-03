Digital nation: Boosting broadband access in Scotland

By Alex Glenn • 03 April 2022 • 11:38

Boosting broadband access in Scotland. New companies have stepped up and joined in with plans to deliver full fibre broadband.

According to the government on April 2, five more companies have pledged to support Scotland’s Full Fibre Charter.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes explained: “We want Scotland to become a truly digital nation, underpinned by high quality connectivity that supports people and businesses, innovation and growth. Our digital infrastructure is critical and central to our economic and social success.

“Supporting the ambitions set out in our recently published National Strategy for Economic Transformation, we have extended rates relief on newly ‘laid and lit’ fibre for a further five years. This is expected to unlock further commercial investment and help drive delivery of full fibre networks.

“Delivered through our Full Fibre Charter, we are able to encourage operators to back fair working practices to help boost skills and focus on opportunities for career progression.”

She went on to add: “As well as ensuring more households and businesses access full fibre broadband, our investment in future-proofed, resilient connectivity can help deliver our ambitions as a nation of entrepreneurs and innovators.”

