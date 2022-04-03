English Channel plane crash owner revealed as City of London executive

By Chris King • 03 April 2022 • 19:34

City of London executive revealed as owner light aircraft that crashed in the English Channel this Saturday, April 2



The search continues today, Sunday, April 3, for survivors or wreckage from a light aircraft that crashed into the English Channel yesterday, Saturday 2. By 3pm this afternoon there had still been no report of any discovery. Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the owner of the 46-year-old plane is a City of London executive.

Guy Wakeley, is a 51-year-old flying instructor, and also a well-known financial services boss. He is currently listed as a non-executive director of HgCapital Trust plc, an equity investment company in the City of London.

Mr Wakeley’s single-engined Piper PA-28R-200 Cherokee Arrow II took off yesterday morning from Wellesbourne Mountford Airfield. It was reportedly observed to have left the radar somewhere over the English Channel, approximately one hour later.

The aircraft was apparently part of the ‘Club Fly-Out to Le Touquet’, which involved six planes from the South Warwickshire Flying School flying to northern France. According to a source from the emergency services in France, pilots and passengers from the other aircraft in the group were this afternoon helping the French authorities with their enquiries.

There has been no confirmation as to who was piloting the missing plane, or who could have been on board. The head of the training at the flying school, Ray Stock, reportedly declined to discuss it.

A spokesman for the French emergency servives commented about the crash yesterday, “It crashed into British waters for an unknown reason. British Coastguard launched an operation supported by French aircraft and boats, including the Abeille-Languedoc tug, which has been chartered by the French Navy”, as reported by uk.news.yahoo.com.

