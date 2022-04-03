Generalitat president Ximo Puig calls Ukraine refugee crisis ‘a time for understanding’

By Linda Hall • 03 April 2022 • 17:35

ALICANTE VISIT: Generalitat president Ximo Puig talks to Partida.io executives Photo credit: GVA.es

THE Valencian Community’s Finance Institute (IVF) will smooth the path for Ukraine-based companies relocating to the region.

Generalitat president, Ximo Puig, announced during a visit to the Ukrainian software company Partida.io on March 31 that the IVF will facilitate guarantees for employees wishing to rent Spanish properties.

Founded in Kharkiv, the company is temporarily housed in the regional government’s Distrito Digital installation in Agua Dulce on the outskirts of Alicante City.

While Puig was there, executives from the software company explained that employees were encountering difficulties when signing rental contracts, a situation which should now improve following the IVF initiative.

That same day, Puig accompanied the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, and Seguridad Social and Migrations minister, Jose Luis Escriva, on a visit to nearby Ciudad de la Luz.

The Alicante City film studio complex is currently used as a reception centre for Ukrainians forced to leave their country following the Russian invasion.

Puig thanked Sanchez and Escriva for visiting a centre that “restored faith in human nature” for those who had been forced to leave their country.

“Today is a day for hope and for telling the people here that we shall try to look after them in the best possible way,” he said.

The Generalitat president recalled that on practically the same date in 1939 the British cargo ship SS Stanbrook, which was docked in Alicante port, took thousands of Republican refugees to safety before the city finally fell.

“They had to leave their country, forced out by those who had provoked a coup d’etat and a war,” Puig said.

“We suffered in the past and today it’s time to demonstrate that we know how to understand those who are suffering.”