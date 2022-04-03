Government denounces ‘atrocities’ in Bucha and says they ‘must be investigated as war crimes’

By Fergal MacErlean • 03 April 2022 • 15:17

Credit: @DmytroKuleba, Twitter

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has condemned reports of atrocities in Bucha, near Kyiv, today Sunday, April 3.

Images have emerged of Ukrainian civilians lying dead on the streets of Bucha, a city of 37,000 roughly 30 kilometers northwest of the capital of Kyiv.

The official Telegram channel of the Russian Defence Ministry has shared a claim that reports of civilian deaths in the town of Bucha are “fake”.

Videos from the city, which was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces, show civilians lying dead in the street, some of them apparently with their hands tied, have shocked the world, the BBC reports.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned his people to be careful as he accused Russia of planting mines as troops were reported to have retreated from areas around Kyiv and other towns and cities.

In a statement issued on Sunday Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “As Russian troops are forced into retreat, we are seeing increasing evidence of appalling acts by the invading forces in towns such as Irpin and Bucha.

“Their indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilians during Russia’s illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine must be investigated as war crimes.

“We will not allow Russia to cover up their involvement in these atrocities through cynical disinformation and will ensure that the reality of Russia’s actions are brought to light.”

The Foreign Secretary added that the UK will fully support any investigations by the International Criminal Court, in its role as the primary institution with the mandate to investigate and prosecute war crimes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.